Trudeau in Nova Scotia to meet premier, make announcement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Nova Scotia today to meet with Premier Stephen McNeil.

Trudeau and McNeil are scheduled to make an announcement at 10 a.m. AT at the East Pictou Middle School in Sutherlands River.

The prime minister and premier will then meet at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

Later, Trudeau will attend a community barbecue and deliver remarks at the school.