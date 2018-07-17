Canada
July 17, 2018 7:05 am
Updated: July 17, 2018 7:10 am

Trudeau in Nova Scotia to meet premier, make announcement

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, to attend the NATO Summit.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Nova Scotia today to meet with Premier Stephen McNeil.

Trudeau and McNeil are scheduled to make an announcement at 10 a.m. AT at the East Pictou Middle School in Sutherlands River.

The prime minister and premier will then meet at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

Later, Trudeau will attend a community barbecue and deliver remarks at the school.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Justin Trudeau
Nova Scoti
Premier Stephen McNeil
Prime Minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
St. Francis Xavier University
Stephen McNeil
trudeau

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News