Capitals defenceman bringing Stanley Cup to Winnipeg

Winnipeggers will soon have a chance to get up close with the Stanley Cup.

Madison Bowey, a Winnipegger and defenceman with the Washington Capitals, will be bringing the trophy home on July 28.

The Varsity View Community Centre said in a Facebook post Bowey will be at the Varsity View Sportsplex taking photos and signing autographs. The 23-year-old played minor hockey in the area.

Bowey played 51 regular season games with the Capitals, recording 12 assists, but did not suit up in the post-season.

He is no stranger to winning, having been a part of Team Canada’s gold medal victory at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Also a part of this year’s Stanley Cup winners is Dauphin’s Barry Trotz, who was head coach of the Capitals before leaving in the off-season to join the New York Islanders.

The Dauphin Kings junior hockey team tweeted that Trotz will be in town with the trophy on August 22.