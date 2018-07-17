Sports
Capitals defenceman bringing Stanley Cup to Winnipeg

Winnipeg's Madison Bowey with the Stanley Cup. The Capitals defenceman is bringing the cup to the Varsity View Sportsplex July 28.

Harry How/Getty Images
Winnipeggers will soon have a chance to get up close with the Stanley Cup.

Madison Bowey, a Winnipegger and defenceman with the Washington Capitals, will be bringing the trophy home on July 28.

The Varsity View Community Centre said in a Facebook post Bowey will be at the Varsity View Sportsplex taking photos and signing autographs. The 23-year-old played minor hockey in the area.

Bowey played 51 regular season games with the Capitals, recording 12 assists, but did not suit up in the post-season.

He is no stranger to winning, having been a part of Team Canada’s gold medal victory at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championships.

RELATED: Bowey wins gold at World Juniors

Also a part of this year’s Stanley Cup winners is Dauphin’s Barry Trotz, who was head coach of the Capitals before leaving in the off-season to join the New York Islanders.

The Dauphin Kings junior hockey team tweeted that Trotz will be in town with the trophy on August 22.

