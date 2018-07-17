Capitals defenceman bringing Stanley Cup to Winnipeg
Winnipeggers will soon have a chance to get up close with the Stanley Cup.
Madison Bowey, a Winnipegger and defenceman with the Washington Capitals, will be bringing the trophy home on July 28.
The Varsity View Community Centre said in a Facebook post Bowey will be at the Varsity View Sportsplex taking photos and signing autographs. The 23-year-old played minor hockey in the area.
Bowey played 51 regular season games with the Capitals, recording 12 assists, but did not suit up in the post-season.
He is no stranger to winning, having been a part of Team Canada’s gold medal victory at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championships.
RELATED: Bowey wins gold at World Juniors
Also a part of this year’s Stanley Cup winners is Dauphin’s Barry Trotz, who was head coach of the Capitals before leaving in the off-season to join the New York Islanders.
The Dauphin Kings junior hockey team tweeted that Trotz will be in town with the trophy on August 22.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.