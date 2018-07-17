Crime
Burnaby senior seriously injured in Central Park attack, no arrests made

A 73-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a vicious attack in Burnaby’s Central Park.

RCMP say it happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night and they’re still on the lookout for a suspect.

The senior was walking alone in the park when it happened.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

RCMP say it’s not clear what sparked the attack.

More to come.

