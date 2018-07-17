Burnaby senior seriously injured in Central Park attack, no arrests made
A A
A 73-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after a vicious attack in Burnaby’s Central Park.
RCMP say it happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night and they’re still on the lookout for a suspect.
READ MORE: Safety concerns raised about Burnaby’s Central Park following teen’s death
The senior was walking alone in the park when it happened.
A description of the suspect has not yet been released.
READ MORE: Burnaby to enhance security at Central Park 3 months after Marrisa Shen’s death
RCMP say it’s not clear what sparked the attack.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.