Calgary family ‘shocked’ after Texas collision kills three

Three members from three generations of a Calgary family have died following a head-on collision in Texas Saturday.

On July 14 at around 7 p.m. local time, a minivan carrying Upinderjit Minhas, his wife Jasleen, their three young children and Minhas’ mother Nirmal Kaur Minhas, collided with a semi-truck northwest of Amarillo, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

68-year-old Nirmal Kaur Minhas and her grandson, six-year-old Meharpratap Minhas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Upinderjit Minhas, who would have celebrated his 39th birthday Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries later in hospital.

Family member Harcharan Parhar said the family was on their way to visit Jasleen Minhas’ parents in Houston.

“It’s very shocking for everybody,” Parhar said.

“[Upinderjit] was very intelligent. Very happy family, good family, good job. The company he worked for, he was always travelling.”

Upinderjit’s 10-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. She was airlifted to Lubbock, Texas and remains in critical condition, according to Parhar.

The family is planning three funerals in Lubbock for July 22.