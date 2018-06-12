Calgary man struck on sidewalk in Arizona collision dies: family

A Calgary man critically injured when he and his wife were involved in a fatal crash while on vacation in Arizona has died, family told Global News.

Rob and Patti Lou Doornbos were vacationing in the Phoenix area when they were hit by an SUV as they waited to cross the street.

A second couple from Iowa was killed when they were struck by the same SUV.

Patti Lou, who went by the name “Lou,” was killed in the crash.

Ron was air-lifted to the Foothills hospital in Calgary with serious injuries including a broken leg, broken jaw and broken sternum, family said at the time.

He underwent extensive surgeries and was in a coma.

On Tuesday, family confirmed Ron died in Calgary.

Both Rob and Lou were known for their selflessness as longtime volunteers in the Calgary community.

Lou is being recognized for her volunteerism later this month at the University of Calgary, her sister said.

