Calgary dog owners need tick prevention too: veterinarian

A Calgary veterinarian is advising dog owners to protect their pets against ticks, even if they never leave the city, after a number of concerning cases this year.

“In the spring and in the summer this year we’re for sure seeing a ton of animals who have just been in the city coming in with ticks on them or having been exposed,” Lauren Adelman said Monday.

Adelman said, historically, ticks have been found in the rural areas surrounding Calgary. Now, she’s advising all her clients to take the appropriate action.

“Even if you have an only city-living dog you should be seeking preventative therapy,” Adelman said.

“Any veterinarian is able to coach you on which preventatives might be the best for your pet and how to prevent a tick bite or transmission of diseases from ticks if they do end up biting.”

Ticks carry a number of infectious diseases that can cause severe illness in dogs, according to Adelman. Monthly preventive treatment includes oral tablets, topical treatment and even a collar that contains ingredients to stop ticks from biting.