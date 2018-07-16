Young girl dies after being struck by vehicle at Quebec camping ground
A six-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle at a camping ground 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
The accident occurred Monday in Saint-Felix-de-Valois, in the Lanaudière region.
Initial information from police suggests the girl was playing behind a tree just before being hit.
She was pronounced dead in hospital.
The vehicle’s three occupants were treated for shock.
Quebec provincial police and a coroner will investigate.
