Young girl dies after being struck by vehicle at Quebec camping ground

A six-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle at a camping ground 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The accident occurred Monday in Saint-Felix-de-Valois, in the Lanaudière region.

Initial information from police suggests the girl was playing behind a tree just before being hit.

She was pronounced dead in hospital.

The vehicle’s three occupants were treated for shock.

Quebec provincial police and a coroner will investigate.

