Ottawa police seek public’s assistance identifying break-and-enter suspect
Ottawa police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a commercial break-and-enter in Nepean in June.
Police say that on June 25, at around 3:40 a.m., a suspect allegedly broke into a commercial business located in the 1600-block of Merivale Road.
READ MORE: Police charge Ottawa man and woman in human trafficking investigation
The suspect is described as having a skinny build and was wearing a sweatshirt with a hood, sweatpants, goggles and Nike brand sneakers. Police are unable to say what valuables were stolen or their worth as the case is still under investigation.
READ MORE: Twitter tributes pour in from across hockey world for Ray Emery
Police are asking anyone who knows the individual to call the Ottawa Police Service west break-and-enter unit at (613) 236-1222 Ext. 2655 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.