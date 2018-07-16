Ottawa police seek public’s assistance identifying break-and-enter suspect

Ottawa police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a commercial break-and-enter in Nepean in June.

Police say that on June 25, at around 3:40 a.m., a suspect allegedly broke into a commercial business located in the 1600-block of Merivale Road.

The suspect is described as having a skinny build and was wearing a sweatshirt with a hood, sweatpants, goggles and Nike brand sneakers. Police are unable to say what valuables were stolen or their worth as the case is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who knows the individual to call the Ottawa Police Service west break-and-enter unit at (613) 236-1222 Ext. 2655 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).