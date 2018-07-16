Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Barrie

The Barrie area, including Collingwood, Midland and Orillia, is under a severe thunderstorm watch on Monday.

Environment Canada issued the watch Monday morning just after 10 a.m., saying weather conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The agency warns that fast moving water across the road could sweep a vehicle away, large hail can damage property and cause injury, and strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage buildings, break branches off of trees and overturn large vehicles.

Environment Canada is also reminding residents that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, and that lightning is responsible for deaths and injuries to Canadians every year.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” the release reads.

According to the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management, if threatening weather approaches, you should take cover immediately.