July 16, 2018 9:52 am

South Simcoe police seek public’s help locating missing Bradford teen

Police are searching for 15-year-old Michael Tufts, who was last seen in the Line 6 and Simcoe Road area of Bradford on July 15.

South Simcoe police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Michael Tufts, who has been missing from the Line 6 and Simcoe Road area of Bradford West Gwillimbury since July 15.

Police have described Tufts as male, approximately five feet seven inches tall, with a skinny build, weighing around 110 pounds. Police say he has long brown hair, brown eyes and no facial hair.

According to police, he was last seen wearing black shorts, a white Hollister t-shirt, a black Puma jacket, white running shoes and a black hat with white NY letters on the front. Police say he was carrying a dark grey backpack.

Officers and Tuft’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311, or at 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

