Boy, 12, transported to hospital after going into medical distress at Centennial Beach

A 12-year-old boy was transported to a hospital in Toronto in serious condition after police say he went into medical distress at the Splash On Water Park in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on July 15 at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to Centennial Beach after receiving reports that a 12-year-old boy had gone into medical distress just off shore at the Splash On Water Park.

Police, along with Barrie Fire Services and Simcoe Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the boy to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

According to police, he was later transported to a GTA hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers are now looking to speak with witnesses who were at the water park and were involved in the rescue and aid of the boy, or who may have seen the events leading up to the rescue.

Police are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers to please call the Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129.