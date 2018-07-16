Unifor and Compass Minerals reach tentative deal in Goderich salt mine strike

Depending on the outcome of a vote Monday, workers at the Compass Minerals salt mine in Goderich could be heading back to work.

Over the weekend, Unifor announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the company after talks late last week.

“The past 78 days have been hard on our members and our families, but the solidarity and support we have been shown by our town and the hundreds of sisters and brothers in the labour movement has made all the difference,” said Gary Lynch, president of Unifor Local 16-0.

Three hundred and forty-eight workers at what’s known as the world’s largest salt mine have been off the job since April 27.

Details of the tentative agreement have not yet been made public.