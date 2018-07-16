Man in hospital after overnight stabbing in west Edmonton

A man was taken to hospital early Monday morning following a stabbing in west Edmonton.
Police were called to an apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 86 Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.
An injured man was found outside the building. Police said he was stabbed in his upper body but did not speak to the severity of his injuries.
There is no word on whether any suspects are in custody.
