Crime
July 16, 2018 7:35 am

Man in hospital after overnight stabbing in west Edmonton

By Online Supervisor  Global News

A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in the area of 182 Street and 86 Avenue Monday, July 16, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
A A

A man was taken to hospital early Monday morning following a stabbing in west Edmonton.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area of 182 Street and 86 Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

An injured man was found outside the building. Police said he was stabbed in his upper body but did not speak to the severity of his injuries.

There is no word on whether any suspects are in custody.

west-edmonton-stabbing2

A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in the area of 182 Street and 86 Avenue Monday, July 16, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
west-edmonton-stabbing

A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in the area of 182 Street and 86 Avenue Monday, July 16, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aldergrove
Aldergrove police
Aldergrove stabbing
Edmonton crime
Edmonton Stabbing
Man stabbed
Stabbing
West Edmonton stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News