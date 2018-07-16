Two dead after two separate crashes in the London region over the weekend

A pair of crashes over the weekend ended in fatalities.

Perth County OPP say one person is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV on Sunday.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at Perth Line 20 and Perth Road 164 in West Perth.

According to police, the male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, OPP said.

Meanwhile, an 81-year-old man is dead following a crash between a car and a bus Friday in Simcoe.

It was just after 5 p.m. when a vehicle going west on Windham Road 12 collided with a southbound bus on Nixon Road, said Norfolk County OPP.

They say both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the car was pulled out by an officer and an off-duty officer, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Hugh Elliott of Norfolk County.

The bus was carrying about 28 people who all got off using an emergency exit, police said.

No one on the bus was hurt.