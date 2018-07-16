Canada
July 16, 2018 8:10 am

Two dead after two separate crashes in the London region over the weekend

By Staff 980 CFPL

File photo of an OPP cruiser.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press File
A A

A pair of crashes over the weekend ended in fatalities.

Perth County OPP say one person is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV on Sunday.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. at Perth Line 20 and Perth Road 164 in West Perth.

According to police, the male driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, OPP said.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Fatal transport truck crashes up in 2018, OPP says

Meanwhile, an 81-year-old man is dead following a crash between a car and a bus Friday in Simcoe.

It was just after 5 p.m. when a vehicle going west on Windham Road 12 collided with a southbound bus on Nixon Road, said Norfolk County OPP.

They say both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the car was pulled out by an officer and an off-duty officer, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Hugh Elliott of Norfolk County.

The bus was carrying about 28 people who all got off using an emergency exit, police said.

No one on the bus was hurt.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Crash
Fatal crash july 13
Fatal Crash July 15
Fatal crash norfolk county
Fatal crash Perth county
Ldnont
London Ontario
Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP
Ontario Provincial Police
Perth County
Police
simcoe
two dead
two fatal crashes
west perth

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News