Stretch of Winnipeg’s Graham Avenue closes until 2020

A section of a downtown Winnipeg street is closing to most traffic for the next two years due to construction of a building.

Beginning Monday, Graham Avenue between Main Street and Fort Street will be used only for transit buses and will be closed off to all other motor vehicles until July 2020.

The closure will allow for construction of a new tower project at 300/330 Main Street.

The two lanes on Graham heading south will be used for buses while the two northbound lanes are completely closed off to traffic and will only be used by delivery trucks bringing materials to the construction site.

Pedestrians will be able to access the sidewalk heading south.

For more info, contact 311 or visit the Winnipeg Transit website for schedule information.