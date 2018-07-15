Kids try triathlon in Kelowna

From the swim, to the bike and the run, the eighth annual TRI KIDS Okanagan gave 400 children the chance… to try a triathlon.

“They do age appropriate distances in all three components,” Co-Race Director Tara Melville said.

The Okanagan event is one of ten across the country that makes up the TRI KIDS Triathlon Series.

“It’s a non-competitive race series for athletes three to 15 years old,” said Melville.

Athletes like seven year old Cameron Roworth who’s parents were on hand today at the H2O Aquatic Centre in Kelowna to cheer him on.

“They just love doing it, we don’t have to wake hip up to come here, they’re waking up first,” Chris Roworth, Cameron’s dad said.

“I’m super excited, it’s pretty impressive to watch these kids push themselves and take these challenges and go for it,” Shanna Roworth, Cameron’s mom said.

That sentiment was the theme of day whether it was in the pool, out on the road, or on the run. It didn’t matter whether you were first or last.

Everyone along the entire course was behind every child all the way, because encouraging participation and endearing young kids to fitness for life is the goal of TRI KIDS.

Just ask 7-year-old Jenson Cochrane. “I just think that it’s really fun,” Cochrane said.

Exactly what TRI KIDS Triathlon series organizers are hoping the event will always be.