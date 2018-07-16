Scott Thompson: The U.S. must be getting used to being embarrassed

Another day, another embarrassment for the U.S. and President Donald Trump.

Whether or not you like his brand of politics, how long can we watch this guy make life more difficult for himself and everyone else in the free world?

READ MORE: Donald Trump lands in Finland ahead of sitdown with Vladimir Putin

Last week during the NATO summit, Trump ruffled the feathers of several allies, while seemingly supporting traditional enemies.

During his controversial visit to the U.K., Trump openly insulted British Prime Minister Theresa May on everything from her handling of immigration to Brexit. Even the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was caught in his crosshairs.

But the talk of the U.K. tour was making the Queen wait for over 10 minutes for an official greeting. Prince Charles and William reportedly refused to attend.

There is something about seeing the Queen look at her watch as if to say, “Where is this guy?” that makes the U.S. look unprepared and plain tacky.

READ MORE: Donald Trump was 12 minutes late to tea with the Queen

The next act in this real-life TV tragedy is a one-on-one meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, happening Monday in Helsinki, Finland.

The world is waiting on pins and needles to see if anything of significance follows, or if this is just another episode of “Egos Are Us.”

I guess that’s what happens when you elect a reality TV game show host to be president.

Unfortunately, we can’t change the channel.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.