Canada
July 15, 2018 5:52 pm

Freemasons mark 225 years in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu with celebration

By Web producer  Global News

Muskets are shot as part of the celebrations to mark the 225th anniversary of the Freemasons Dorchester Lodge #4 in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. Sunday, July 15, 2018.

Jonah Aspler/ Global News
A A

Freemasons from Dorchester Lodge #4 in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu are celebrating a major milestone Sunday.

The group marked its 225th anniversary with a celebration at Fort Saint-Jean.

READ MORE: Shriners patient teams up with NHL star for hospital PSA

The family-friendly event featured bagpipers and a musket show, as well as a dinner cocktail and silent auction.

Story continues below

Clowns with the Shriners Hospital were also on hand to keep the little ones entertained.

READ MORE: Shriners Hospital receives increase in public funding

Proceeds from the day’s events will be donated to the Shriners Hospital for Children — Canada.

On top of benefiting a good cause, organizers say the celebration was a chance to celebrate the Freemasons’ rich history.

“Our lodge is actually one of the oldest ones in Quebec,” said Bert Graf, Secretary of Dorchester Lodge #4. “Our lodge was constituted as a military lodge in 1792 and our charter was signed by his Royal Highness Prince Edward.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anniversary
Dorchester Lodge #4
Events
Fort Saint-Jean
Freemasons
Freemasons Dorchester Lodge
news
Quebec
Royal Highness Prince Edward
Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu
Shriners
Shriners Hospital For Children
Shriners Hospital for Children Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News