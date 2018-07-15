Freemasons mark 225 years in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu with celebration
Freemasons from Dorchester Lodge #4 in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu are celebrating a major milestone Sunday.
The group marked its 225th anniversary with a celebration at Fort Saint-Jean.
The family-friendly event featured bagpipers and a musket show, as well as a dinner cocktail and silent auction.
Clowns with the Shriners Hospital were also on hand to keep the little ones entertained.
Proceeds from the day’s events will be donated to the Shriners Hospital for Children — Canada.
On top of benefiting a good cause, organizers say the celebration was a chance to celebrate the Freemasons’ rich history.
“Our lodge is actually one of the oldest ones in Quebec,” said Bert Graf, Secretary of Dorchester Lodge #4. “Our lodge was constituted as a military lodge in 1792 and our charter was signed by his Royal Highness Prince Edward.”
