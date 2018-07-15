Baby and toddler among ten people rescued from Ghost Lake west of Cochrane

Ten people had to be rescued from Ghost Lake west of Calgary Saturday night.

Five ambulances were called out to the lake just west of Cochrane.

When emergency crews arrived at around 9:45 p.m. they found all ten people in the water after their watercraft began to sink.

The victims had to be pulled from the cold water with the help of the Cochrane Fire Department, RCMP and Calgary EMS.

According to EMS, a total of five patients were taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital, suffering from hypothermia.

The patients hospitalized include an infant, a toddler, an 8-year-old, a teen and one adult. Five other people were assessed at the scene.

Calgary EMS estimates the group was in the water for over a hour.