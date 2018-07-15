Teen in critical condition after being found unconscious in Montreal public pool

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in critical condition after he was found unconscious in an outdoor public swimming pool in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Saturday night.

Police said a passerby spotted the teen in the pool at the Complexe aquatique Marcelin-Wilson at around 11 p.m. on Saturday and dialed 911.

Emergency crews pulled the unconscious teen from the water and attempted to revive him.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois told Global News the teen was seen jumping over the fence and into the pool.