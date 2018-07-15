Environment Canada issues heat warning for GTHA, Southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Southern Ontario, including the greater Toronto-Hamilton area, amidst sweltering temperatures.

They said a hot, humid air mass is expected to affect the Golden Horseshoe on Sunday with temperatures in the low 30s and humidity hitting close to 40 C.

The warning from Environment Canada has prompted Toronto Public Health to issue a heat warning as well.

In a press release sent out Sunday morning public health officials are reminding the public that there are 180 air-conditioned community centres in addition to shopping malls.

“For those experiencing homelessness, TTC tokens are available at several drop-ins throughout the city to be used to get to cool places,” the press release read.

“There are also many other places where people can go to escape the heat, including the city’s cooling centres. These locations are air-conditioned places for people to rest indoors and receive a cool drink and light snack.”

Beaches and swimming pools are also open across the city as other options to cool down and still enjoy the sunny weather. Public health reminds those who are out in the sun to drink lots of cool water even before feeling thirsty. They also recommend wearing loose, light-coloured, breathable clothing and wide-brimmed hats.

More information is available at http://www.toronto.ca/health/keepcool.