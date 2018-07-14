Fish Creek flood restoration continues 5 years later

It was a small turnout for Saturday’s Fish Creek Provincial Park and Lafarge Meadows clean up.

Only four dedicated volunteers showed up to remove unnatural materials leftover from the 2013 floods.

Kimberly Van Nieuvenhuyse, spokesperson for Alberta Environment and Parks, said 10,000 kilograms of debris has been collected from the provincial park so far, but there is still an unknown amount of material next to the Bow River.

“It’s important the debris be removed for a few reasons,” Van Nieuvenhuyse said. “Number one, it’s basically an eyesore and it’s not attractive. Number two, it’s harmful to the ecology of the area. It’s non-natural so it doesn’t degrade and decompose.”

Plywood, lumber and garbage were being collected, but for volunteer Sean Dery the biggest worry is microplastic beads.

“We’re constantly picking up Styrofoam and plastic balls that were spilled,” Dery said. “It’s all flooded [down river].”

Volunteers used rakes, shovels and their bare hands, but the tiny plastic balls are still visible in the dirt even after hours of work.

There is one more day left for the Fish Creek clean up.

Volunteers are still needed for Sunday, Jul 15.

Registration is available online at albertaparks.ca/floodvolunteer.