‘Kruzzin for Khloe’ helps raise funds for Madgett family

Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of those of who took in the “Kruzzin for Khloe” classic car and motorcycle show at Lansdowne Place Mall.

More than 100 classic cars were on display while a silent auction and a 50/50 draw were held to raise funds to help Khloe Madgett get the medication her family simply can’t afford.

The three-year-old showed up to the event in style, waving to everyone from the back seat of her father Mike’s 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air. The fundraiser was organized by family members.

Khloe lives with type two spinal muscular atrophy, a degenerative disorder that destroys the body’s muscles.

The family was overwhelmed by the turnout and community support.

At “Kruzin for Khloe” fundraiser for Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Here’s Khloe, she arrived in with her parents Jessica and Matt in their 56’ Chevy Bal Air. Come on down to Lansdowne Place if you want to support. pic.twitter.com/8UNvWEASxZ — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) July 14, 2018

“I can never thank anyone enough there are no words to be able to thank the community for everything they have done for us,” said Jessica Madgett, Khloe’s mother. “Without the support, I don’t know where we would be. The community has just wrapped their arms around Khloe and us as a family.”

The disease has progressed to the point where Khloe is unable to walk but the family says there is a drug on the market called Spinraza that could help her. It costs US $750,000 for the first year, then drops to $375,000 a year for the rest of the patient’s life.

At that cost, it’s very difficult to afford and the family wants the government to change that.

“No one can come up with that kind of money and it’s just wrong,” said Khloe’s grandmother Angie Madgett, who along with her husband Mike helped organize the event.

“We need to get our things together and the government needs to help out and we need to get this drug available for our kids.”

All funds raised from the event went to the Madgett family.