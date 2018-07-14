Man shot dead outside Oakville home
Halton Regional Police say one man has died after he was shot outside his Oakville home.
Officers said they were called to Rebecca Street between Dorval Drive and Maurice Drive at around 11:15 p.m. for a possible shooting incident.
Det. Derek Davis told Global News that when they arrived on the scene they found a man outside his home.
“Officers arrived on scene to find an adult male in medical distress. That individual later succumbed to their wounds here at the scene,” he said.
“Police are treating this as a homicide investigation currently and are actively investigating.”
A press release sent out Saturday morning said police believe the incident was targeted.
Halton police said they are searching for two suspects but do not have suspect descriptions at this time.
A post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday and police suspect they’ll be on the scene for most of the day.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
