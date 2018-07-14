Man shot dead outside Oakville home

Halton Regional Police say one man has died after he was shot outside his Oakville home.

Officers said they were called to Rebecca Street between Dorval Drive and Maurice Drive at around 11:15 p.m. for a possible shooting incident.

11:15 PM: Man dead from a reported shooting at Rebecca St & Garden Dr in #Oakville. Victim found laying on the sidewalk. Large @HaltonPolice presence with tactical, K9, and a drone searching the area. @HaltonMedics207 @HRPSOak pic.twitter.com/8s925WPd2M — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 14, 2018

Det. Derek Davis told Global News that when they arrived on the scene they found a man outside his home.

“Officers arrived on scene to find an adult male in medical distress. That individual later succumbed to their wounds here at the scene,” he said.

“Police are treating this as a homicide investigation currently and are actively investigating.”

#Oakville: Homicide investigation continues on Rebecca St east of Dorval Dr following the earlier shooting death of a young man. Tactical & K9 search has now concluded and the hunt for the suspect continues. pic.twitter.com/Th8GuvYbuu — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 14, 2018

A press release sent out Saturday morning said police believe the incident was targeted.

Halton police said they are searching for two suspects but do not have suspect descriptions at this time.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday and police suspect they’ll be on the scene for most of the day.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.