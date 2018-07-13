World
Six-year-old girl heard sobbing in U.S. migrant detention centre reunited with mother

Six-year-old Alison Jimena Valencia Madrid, the separated immigrant child whose tearful pleading with a border agent was heard in an audio that went viral, was reunited on Friday (July 13) with her mother Friday after a separation of just over one month.

The June audio recording said to capture the sounds of immigrant children crying in a detention facility helped rally further opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

The U.S. government is under a court order to ensure it reunites as many as 2,000 immigrant children who were separated under the policy with their parents by July 26.

