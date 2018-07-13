Police investigate theft of memorial plaques from Edmonton cemetery

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking the public for tips as they investigate the theft of seven memorial plaques from a cemetery near the northwest outskirts of the city earlier this month.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said the theft was reported to them on Saturday. They believe the plaques were taken from the Northern Lights Cemetery sometime between Tuesday, July 3 and Friday July 6.

“All seven plaques were allegedly removed from the military memorial section of the cemetery and many of the plaques date back to the 1980s,” police said, adding investigators are working with cemetery staff to identify the families that have been impacted by the theft.

“It is very disheartening that someone would go to the effort of removing these plaques, which are obviously of great sentimental value to the families who had them installed in the cemetery,” said Const. Conrad Whetstone with the EPS’ Northwest Division. “Please contact police if you have information about the whereabouts of these plaques or the individual(s) responsible for the theft.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or to contact Edmonton Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.