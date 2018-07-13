Donald Trump decries explosive interview about the British PM as fake news

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed the “fake news” for an explosive interview with British tabloid The Sun in which he slammed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit.

Hours before Trump was set to meet with May, the tabloid published an exclusive interview in which the president touched on a number of topics, including the U.K.’s planned divorce from the European Union.

The president gave the interview after wrapping up the NATO summit in Brussels and before heading to the U.K.

Here some of the highlights from The Sun interview.

May’s “soft” Brexit plan

Trump chided the “very unfortunate” results of the prime minister’s strategy for negotiating Britain’s departure from the European Union, saying it would hurt any chance of a trade deal with the U.S.

“If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the U.K., so it will probably kill the deal,” Trump told the tabloid. “I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it, but she didn’t listen to me.”

Trump blames mayor of London for terror attacks

Trump took aim at London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying he’s done a “terrible job.”

“Look at the terrorism taking place, look at what’s going on in London,” Trump said. “I think he’s done a terrible job.”

The president went on to blame a rise in violent crime in the city on immigration.

“I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism,” Trump said. “I think he has done a bad job on crime, if you look, all of the horrible things going on there, with all of the crime that is being brought in.”

On Friday, the mayor of London lashed out at Trump, saying it’s “preposterous” to blame crime on immigration.

“London like other cities across Europe and around the world are grappling with the evil of terrorism. We unfortunately, last year, lost 14 people because of these terrorists,” Khan said.

The mayor went on to point to other terror attacks across the U.K. and Europe, adding that “it’s for president Trump to explain why he singled me out being responsible for these acts of terrorism and no other mayor and no other leader.”

“I don’t think the rise in crime is because of immigration from North Africa or anywhere else, that’s for president Trump to explain why he thinks there’s a link between immigration to Europe and the rising crime in our country and in other parts of Europe as well,” the mayor said.

Protests in London make Trump feel “unwelcome”

Protests have taken over much of London, leading up to Trump’s arrival. A giant balloon flew depicting a baby Trump flew over Parliament to coincide with the president’s arrival.

“I guess when they put out blimps to make me feel unwelcome, no reason for me to go to London,” Trump told the paper. “I used to love London as a city. I haven’t been there in a long time. But when they make you feel unwelcome, why would I stay there?”

On Thursday, Trump told reporters after the NATO summit that he thinks “the U.K. likes me a lot.”

“I believe people in the U.K., Scotland, England, Ireland, as you know I have property in Ireland, I have property all over, I think those people, they like me a lot,” Trump said. “And they agree with me on immigration.”

Trump on Boris Johnson

Trump suggested that May’s former foreign secretary Boris Johnson would make an excellent prime minister.

“I was very saddened to see he was leaving government and I hope he goes back in at some point. I think he is a great representative for your country,” Trump said. “I think he would be a great Prime Minister. I think he’s got what it takes.”

Johnson resigned his position in protest over May’s Brexit plans.

–with files from the Associated Press