First Canadian Mini Babybel plant to be built in Quebec

The Bel Group says it will spend $87 million to build a factory to produce Mini Babybel cheese snacks in Quebec at its first Canadian plant.

The cheese snacks, which are encased in red wax, are currently imported.

The project will create 170 jobs between the plant in Sorel-Tracy and Bel Canada’s Montreal head office.

The new plant is expected to begin commercial production in early 2020 and use Canadian milk.

It will be built on a site adjacent to Laiterie Chalifoux.

The Bel Group has 12,700 employees in some 30 subsidiaries around the world.