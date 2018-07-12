‘Another day, another impressive yacht’: Celebrating summer in style in Kingston waters

For most, summertime is all about getting outside and enjoying what Mother Nature has to offer.

For some, it means hitting the water and for a select few, it means doing it in luxury. There have been a couple of big boat sightings in the region this week.

It seems, “Another day, another impressive yacht,” and “Top Five” is the latest. The luxury vessel is just over 150 feet in length with all the bells and whistles to go with it.

But it’s “Blue Moon” that people continue to talk about — the nearly 200-footer was in Kingston earlier in the week.

“You’re dreaming that there’s somebody famous on that ship, said Chris Whyman, the city’s Town Crier, who’s also with Tourism Kingston. “Just like you’re dreaming to win the lottery, you buy a ticket just hoping you will.”

Before the nearly $80-million yacht made its way to Kingston, “Blue Moon” was anchored over the weekend off Sandbanks Provincial Park in Prince Edward County.

A Facebook post from county resident Heidi Louise Bergeron got people talking about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban being on board.

Lending to the rumour, Urban played a concert in the Finger Lakes New York area on Sunday night. Sandbanks officials denied the report on Thursday. Whyman says the area certainly attracts the rich and famous.

“When Bob Dylan was here in Kingston, he was seen wandering the streets, in fact, he visited the Guitar Shoppe on Clarence Street and looked at some of the guitars. And Elton John, when he was here to play his concert, he also walked around the streets of the city.”

Whyman says he’s seen some of the Rolling Stones at the Kingston Brewing Company a few years back when Dan Aykroyd was hosting them at his house.

He also feels that a lot of people that come to town feel very comfortable because of Kingston’s very hospitable and it’s not like a big city.