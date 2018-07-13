Winnipeg pop-up toilets relocate to second downtown location

The big, bright, orange shipping container-turned-toilet in downtown Winnipeg found a new home on Portage Avenue Thursday morning.

The pop-up toilet pilot project was first unveiled in June, when it was stationed outside Holy Trinity Anglican Church, which was identified as a problem area for public urination.

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO Stefona Grande said feedback has been positive so far, and he hopes to build off the early success at the new location across from Portage Place Mall.

“It’s been over 30 days at that site [Holy Trinity Anglican Chruch] and we’ve seen some incredible results,” Grande said.

According to the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, the 2,500-kg facility saw about 30 users a day.

The washrooms are open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Grande hopes to extend the hours in the near future.

“We’d like to see if we can keep the facility open when it’s at True North Square.”