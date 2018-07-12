Peterborough men charged after cocaine seized in park
Two Peterborough men have been charged with possession of cocaine following an investigation at a park on Tuesday morning.
Peterborough police say a concerned citizen approached an officer on bike patrol about “suspicious activity” taking place in the unnamed park.
The officer says two men were located and a quantity of cocaine was seized.
They were arrested and charged.
Brandon Cox, 32, of Murray Street, is charged with drug possession and failure to comply with a probation order.
Chandler Jacob Jessup, 20, of Murray Street, is charged with drug possession.
They were both released from custody with court appearances scheduled for July 26.
