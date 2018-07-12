FISE World Series BMX and skateboard event takes over downtown Edmonton

If you’re looking for some adventure this weekend in Edmonton, look no further than Louise McKinney Park.

The Festival International des Sports Extremes, FISE, is making a stop in Edmonton this weekend.

Beginning Friday, some of the world’s best professional riders in BMX freestyle, BMX flatland, skateboard and scooter will be in Edmonton for the three-day competition. The event, in which professionals vie for a spot on the podium, also includes competition for amateurs ages seven and up.

The event is free to attend and includes activities for people of all ages, from a beer garden and food trucks to entertainment between events. Large screens and viewing areas will be set up for people to take in all the action.

The event moves to the downtown park this year from Hawrelak Park where it was previously located. Organizers say they hope the move will attract even more people.

“This year we moved closer to the city so we expect more crowds, more atmosphere for the events,” FISE sport director Gohan Berthonneau said. “I think being closer to the city it will make a difference from the past years.

“Edmonton is a really friendly city. In past years we had a good crew, a good atmosphere.”

Athletes from about 30 different countries will be represented at the event. Daniel Dhers is a BMX bike athlete from Venezuela. This is his third visit to Edmonton and he said he’s very excited to be back.

“Last year was a good one for me, I ended up winning this stop. So it’s always nice to come back, especially now with this beautiful weather,” he said. “I always liked it here. The people here are super friendly and I think that’s the most important part of visiting the cities.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

When, where, what time

The event runs from July 13-15 at Louise McKinney Riverfront Park.

Competition hours are Friday 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

How to get there

People are encouraged to take public transit to the site as there will be no public parking onsite or at the Shaw Conference Centre.

Street parking and parkades are available for regular parking rates.

Secured bike racks will be available onsite for those who choose to cycle to the event.

Taxis are available for pickup and drop off at the top of the Shaw Conference Centre. The accessible drop off and pickup location for those with approved accessible parking placards is located at the main site entrance off of Grierson Hill.

Prohibited items

Small bags will be subject to search. Outside drinks, weapons, glass containers, chairs, pets and drones are not allowed.

For more information on the event, visit FISE Edmonton’s website.