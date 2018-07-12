Canada
July 12, 2018 2:22 pm
Updated: July 12, 2018 3:19 pm

Huge crowds, ‘safety concerns’ force Build-A-Bear to shut down Pay Your Age event

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Build-A-Bear said it had to shut down stores and turn away some customers in the U.S. and Canada after thousands of people showed up for the chain's "pay your age" promotion on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

Build-A-Bear Workshop was forced to close lines for its stores in Canada and the U.S. on Thursday during its Pay Your Age promotion.

The July 12 event was billed as the company’s biggest in-store deal ever. A customer’s age is the amount they pay to make a stuffed animal.

Late Thursday morning, the company posted an alert on its Facebook page saying it had to close all lines due to safety concerns.

“Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns.

“We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores.

“We understand some guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

People in line at the West Edmonton Mall location reported waiting for three hours before the line was limited. Another said the store let 150 people in and then sent the rest home with coupons.

Large lineups and big crowds were evident at locations across North America on Thursday.

07-12-buildbear6vancouver

This was the scene outside a Vancouver Build-A-Bear location on July 12, 2018 during the Pay Your Age promotion.

Richard Zussman, Global News
07-12-buildbear5winnipeg

The lineup outside the Build-A-Bear store in Winnipeg’s Polo Park Mall, July 12, 2018.

Kim Lawson, CJOB
07-12-buildbear4winnipeg

The lineup outside the Build-A-Bear store in Winnipeg’s Polo Park Mall, July 12, 2018.

Kim Lawson, CJOB
07-12-buildbear1

The lineup outside the Build-A-Bear store in West Edmonton Mall, July 12, 2018.

Courtesy: @RunninOnCaramel
07-12-buildbear2

The lineup outside the Build-A-Bear store in West Edmonton Mall, July 12, 2018.

Courtesy: @RunninOnCaramel
07-12-buildbear3winnipeg

The lineup outside the Build-A-Bear store in Winnipeg’s Polo Park Mall, July 12, 2018.

Kim Lawson, CJOB

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

