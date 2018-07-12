Huge crowds, ‘safety concerns’ force Build-A-Bear to shut down Pay Your Age event

Build-A-Bear Workshop was forced to close lines for its stores in Canada and the U.S. on Thursday during its Pay Your Age promotion.

The July 12 event was billed as the company’s biggest in-store deal ever. A customer’s age is the amount they pay to make a stuffed animal.

Late Thursday morning, the company posted an alert on its Facebook page saying it had to close all lines due to safety concerns.

“Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns.

“We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores.

“We understand some guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible.”

People in line at the West Edmonton Mall location reported waiting for three hours before the line was limited. Another said the store let 150 people in and then sent the rest home with coupons.

Large lineups and big crowds were evident at locations across North America on Thursday.