Charges dropped against Stormy Daniels after strip club arrest

The attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels says prosecutors have dropped all charges against her following her overnight arrest at an Ohio adult club.

Michael Avenatti represents Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. He said Thursday afternoon in a tweet he was pleased prosecutors dropped the charges and thanked them for their professionalism.

A prosecutor’s memo provided by Avenatti says an Ohio illegal touching law can’t be enforced because Daniels has only appeared once at the Columbus club.

The law refers to someone “who regularly appears nude or seminude” at a club.

Messages were left with the Columbus city prosecutor’s office seeking comment.

Earlier, police said the arrest of Daniels was part of a long-term human trafficking investigation. Columbus police said they learned of illegal activity at city adult clubs last fall.

Police said Thursday they’ve made numerous arrests under a law regarding illegal sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business. They didn’t immediately provide the number of arrests.

Two other women were arrested along with Daniels early Wednesday, according to police. They identified them as Miranda Panda of Marion, Ohio, and Brittany Walters of Pickerington in suburban Columbus.