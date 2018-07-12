West Kelowna Fire
West Kelowna firefighters save home

Firefighters were called to the home shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.

West Kelowna fire fighters saved the day after putting out a house fire early this morning.

The fire broke out at around 7 o’clock at a residence on Sageview Road — west of Shannon Lake.

Smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived.

“A neighbour had called it in — reported that the windows were charred and there was some smoke coming from it. There was nobody home at the time were told. We made entry into the structure and found what looks like a smouldering fire. We’re still very much in suppression mode and we’ll be doing a full investigation once we knock the fire down,” said Assistant Chief Brent Watson.

Of note, the garage contained a Tesla — an electric car.

 

