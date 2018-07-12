Ottawa fire say six displaced after two fires burn less than 12 hours apart

Firefighters in the city had their work cut out for them yesterday and this morning as two fires damaged homes in less than 12 hours.

Ottawa fire are reporting that a fire has burned on a porch to a home under construction in the Glebe Thursday morning.

According to Ottawa fire, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls at 5:01 a.m. due to a porch that was on fire at 277 Powell Ave.

Upon arrival a working fire declared. Fire fighters had to force entry into the home to check and see if the fire had spread to any other part of the house.

Fire fighters were able to get the fire under control by 5:29 a.m. and completely out by 5:49 a.m. Fire services say there were there are no reported injuries and an Ottawa fire investigator has been sent to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Last night, Ottawa fire received multiple 911 calls for heavy black smoke visible in the area of Destiny Private at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The initial 911 call was from the residence at 121 Destiny Pvt. stating that the deck was on fire. With multiple 911 calls and heavy smoke visible from a distance a working fire was declared by firefighters arriving on scene. Shortly after that, a second alarm was declared.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 121 Destiny Private. Fire is in a multi-door residential row. Two units are involved.

Ottawa fire say that the fire started on the deck and made its way up to the roof and attic area. The residence is a six-unit row house complex. Fire services also say the unit adjacent to the one that burned sustained some smoke damage.

A fire investigator has been dispatched to investigate the cause of the fire.

Ottawa fire say a total of six people will be displaced. Three people from unit 121 including a seven-year-old child and 3 people from the adjacent unit.

According to Ottawa fire, one firefighter needed to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Fire services did have some good news about the fire though. Firefighters say that while doing a search on the second floor of the burned unit, firefighters found a cat alive and brought it outside and reunited with its owner.

The fire was declared under control at 7:41 p.m.