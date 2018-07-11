6-year-old boy airlifted to Edmonton-area hospital after being struck on pedal bike

RCMP in Wood Buffalo are investigating a collision that saw a six-year-old boy being airlifted to hospital in Edmonton after being struck by a vehicle.

Police were called at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the collision scene at an uncontrolled intersection on Target Road on the Fort McKay First Nation, where an SUV had struck a child riding a pedal bike.

Investigators determined the SUV was travelling southbound on an unnamed road and the child was riding east on an unnamed road when the collision happened.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and eventually airlifted to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries. He was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday night.

The 78-year-old driver of the SUV was also taken to a nearby hospital.

The RCMP is working with the Integrated Traffic Unit’s collision analyst to determine what led to the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or to contact Crime Stoppers.