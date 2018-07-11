Londoners get ready to Rock the Park

A music festival that’s become a London tradition returns to the Forest City Wednesday.

The 15th edition of Rock the Park kicks off at Harris Park and runs until Saturday night.

“While we still call this event Rock the Park, event-goers will know that our musical lineups display a variety of genres,” said Rock the Park organizer, Brad Jones.

“While the first 10 years the event stuck to its classic rock roots, the last five years have seen the festival welcome artists from different genres of music as we saw tastes in music begin to evolve,” Jones said.

While the music festival is the star attraction, Jones says the event means a whole lot more to Londoners than just music.

“Somewhere between $8 million – $10 million is spent downtown, whether it’s at hotels, shopping, or bars,” Jones said.

“That all stems from the people we bring in to the city for this four-day event, and I believe many businesses and the city are grateful because of it,” he said.

While the event brings business to the city, Jones says the profits raised from the event will go towards four local charities.

Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London & Area, Brandon Prust Foundation, and Western Football will all receive money following the festival’s finale.

Bobnoxious kicks off the festivities Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., while Shinedown will close the show in the evening.

Tickets are still available for all four nights, which you can purchase by visiting the Rock the Park website.