Canada
July 11, 2018 6:43 am

CN Rail to invest $315M to upgrade Ontario operations

By Staff The Canadian Press

A CN Rail train departing Sarnia, Ont., is seen on April 16, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host
TORONTO – CN Rail says it plans to invest about $315 million in Ontario this year to expand and strengthen the company’s rail network across the province.

The company says planned projects include upgrades at CN’s intermodal terminal in Brampton northwest of Toronto – the company’s largest such facility – and the construction of a new train passing siding east of Sioux Lookout.

The company also plans to replace some 145 kilometres of rail, install more than 380,000 new railroad ties and rebuilds some 60 road crossing surfaces.

CN says it will also perform maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.

The Ontario investments are part of CN’s $3.4 billion capital program for 2018, which include a new train passing siding in the company’s corridor linking Toronto and Winnipeg.

“We are investing for the long haul with these projects to boost capacity and network resiliency to meet growing demand across our economy,” said CN Eastern Region vice-president Michael Farkouh.

“Our substantial investments to renew our existing railway infrastructure underscores our commitment to operating safely..”

Global News