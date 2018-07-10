Adjustable speed limits coming to Highway 1 in effort to curb congestion, accidents

Anyone who has ever been stuck in traffic in the central Fraser Valley can tell how bad it can get.

Now, a variable speed-limit system is being installed along the 24-kilometre, crash-prone section of Highway 1 between the Sumas River Bridge in Abbotsford and the Prest Road overpass in Chilliwack.

The system is designed to keep vehicles moving rather than getting stuck in traffic jams that are often to blame for rear-end collisions.

READ MORE: The Coquihalla Highway’s speed limit is 120 km/h in parts. It should be 30 km/h lower: experts

“This is a new congestion-based system, the first of its kind in B.C.,” Kenedee Ludwar, director of traffic and highway safety, said.

“It will slow drivers down before they reach stop-and-go traffic.”

Once the speed is lowered, police can issue a ticket after a driver passes at least one of the signs displaying the new speed limit.

The ministry hopes the new signs will help deal with the growing traffic congestion in the area. Five years ago, 45,500 vehicles were commuting between Abbotsford and Chilliwack each day. In 2017, that number jumped to 53,000, an increase of 16.5 per cent.

The $25-million system is expected to be in operation next summer.

— With files from Ted Chernecki