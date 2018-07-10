Bystanders who rescued man that fell on Toronto subway tracks recognized by officials

Their photo may have been shared thousands of times on social media, but until a special ceremony held on Tuesday few may have known what all three men behind a daring rescue on the TTC subway tracks looked like.

After a man who is visually impaired fell onto the tracks at Broadway station on June 29, three passengers quickly went down to rescue him.

During the TTC board’s meeting at Toronto city hall Tuesday afternoon, all three were recognized for their act. It was the first time Kyle Busquime, Jehangir Faisal, and Julio Cabrera had met since their rescue.

After a brief address by Mayor John Tory, who lauded them for their selfless act, all three were presented with a PRESTO fare card. For the next year, the trio will ride the TTC for free.

The ceremony came as a huge surprise to Faisal, who is from Ireland. Until recently, he said he had no idea anyone was trying to identify him and wish him well.

“My neighbour actually called in and she told me, ‘Oh, you’re meeting the mayor today,’” recalled Faisal with a smile.

Despite all the viral attention, the heroes said they only did what was right. Still, Busquime said it was nice to be included in a positive story after hearing so many negative ones this summer.

“It’s really nice to be part of a good story that can connect with people,” he said, adding the world could be a better place if more people took the time to help one another.

Despite all the attention on their actions, the men admitted they haven’t heard about the condition of the man they rushed to save.

“When I arrived there, he mentioned his leg was broken … so I kind of hope he’s OK,” said Cabrera.

Busquime, Faisal, and Cabrera may not have had much luck contacting the man they rescued, but now that they know each other’s names, they said they plan on keeping it that way. Bound together by an act of selflessness, the trio said they plan on keeping in touch.

Carbrera, who works for the City of Toronto, said he already has plans to treat them to a visit to Toronto Island.