Victim of sexual assault sues Skipp Anderson for damages, loss of income

A young man who was sexually assaulted by Skipp Anderson, the former owner of Pink lounge and nightclub, has filed a civil lawsuit against him.

Anderson, 41, is being sued for $25,000 plus undetermined amounts to be determined at trial, according to the claim.

The claimant cannot be named because he is the victim of sexual assault but the claim alleges the victim now suffers from anxiety, depression, a changed personality and insomnia. It says he’s struggling with alcoholism, a loss of income, and will continue incurring expenses for counselling and rehabilitation. The allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Anderson was found guilty of sexual assault during a criminal trial in January. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison in March. Shortly after, Anderson appealed the conviction and was released on bail. The appeal has yet to be heard.