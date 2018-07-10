Sexual Assault
July 10, 2018 4:53 pm
Updated: July 10, 2018 5:18 pm

Victim of sexual assault sues Skipp Anderson for damages, loss of income

By Reporter  Global News

Skipp Anderson, the former owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub is being sued for $25,000 by the young man Anderson sexually assaulted.

Dayne Winter / Global News
A young man who was sexually assaulted by Skipp Anderson, the former owner of Pink lounge and nightclub, has filed a civil lawsuit against him.

Skipp Anderson, the former owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub, was found guilty of sexual assault in January.

Dayne Winter / Global News

Anderson, 41, is being sued for $25,000 plus undetermined amounts to be determined at trial, according to the claim.

The claimant cannot be named because he is the victim of sexual assault but the claim alleges the victim now suffers from anxiety, depression, a changed personality and insomnia. It says he’s struggling with alcoholism, a loss of income, and will continue incurring expenses for counselling and rehabilitation. The allegations have yet to be proven in court.

Anderson was found guilty of sexual assault during a criminal trial in January. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison in March. Shortly after, Anderson appealed the conviction and was released on bail. The appeal has yet to be heard.

