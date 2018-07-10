Buffalo Bills’ LeSean McCoy denies domestic violence, child abuse and animal cruelty accusations
WARNING: This post contains graphic images
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy issued a statement on Instagram on Tuesday denying allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drug use made by another Instagram user.
The user posted an image of a woman with cuts and bruises on her face and accused McCoy of being responsible for the abuse. The post went on to accuse McCoy of beating his dog into kidney failure, “viciously” beating his son and using illegal steroids.
“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” McCoy said in his response. “Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved for months.”
@shadymccoy is THE DEVIL!!! YOU ARE AN ANIMAL!!!!!! We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog “Henny” into kidney failure. Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage … all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can’t believe you did this to my best friend!!!!! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!!!!!! The world needs to know what type of animal you really are!!!!!!! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!!!! #WomanBeater #AnimalAbuser #ChildAbuser @nfl @tmz_tv @buffalobills
The woman in the photo is said to be Delicia Cordon, a previously known girlfriend of McCoy’s, and the poster says she’s a close friend of Cordon.
The Bills reportedly are aware of the allegations and are looking into them.
McCoy, 29, rushed for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl selection in his nine NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and Bills.
