Federal government commits $70 million to Atlantic health information service

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan, and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball, left to right, hold a news conference at the end of a meeting of Atlantic Premiers in Halifax on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan
The federal government will spend up to $70 million to create a new electronic health prescription service across Atlantic Canada.

The money will be invested by Canada Health Infoway, an independent, not-for-profit organization that promotes digital health solutions across Canada.

The plan is to modernize the management of health information and enable patients to access their own health information.

Today’s announcement came at the conclusion of a meeting in P.E.I. that included the four Atlantic premiers and federal ministers responsible for the Atlantic Growth Strategy.

Last year, Ottawa announced it would spend $300 million over five years through the organization.

The premiers also announced 500 new spots for workers and their families to apply under the Atlantic Immigration Pilot this year.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

