Billy Dee Williams to reprise ‘Star Wars’ Lando Calrissian role

The next (and final) installment of the original Star Wars trilogies just upped the nostalgia factor: Billy Dee Williams, who appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi as Lando Calrissian, will be reprising his role.

Williams, now 81, has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX, set to hit theatres on Dec. 20, 2019. This will be his first return to the franchise since Jedi, but Williams has voiced Calrissian for video games and several cartoon series.

Rumours had been circulating that Williams would be back as Calrissian, and the flames were especially stoked when he recently had to cancel a sci-fi convention because of a movie schedule shooting conflict.

The Calrissian character has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity, after actor Donald Glover’s portrayal of the younger version in standalone Star Wars movie Solo became the prequel’s bright spot.

It makes sense at this juncture to bring Williams on board, since the majority of the existing original Star Wars characters have either died onscreen or in real life.

Episode IX is being directed by J.J. Abrams — who directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens — and it stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega.