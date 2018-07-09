Father-to-be Zeke Thurston looks to make history at Calgary Stampede rodeo

Zeke Thurston and his wife Jane have known each other since grade school growing up in Big Valley, Alta.

This summer could produce two of the most memorable moments of their life together.

They’re about to become first-time parents in the next couple weeks. Zeke says he’s been told parenting is just as tough as competing in saddle bronc.

“It’s getting pretty close — we’re very excited and we can’t wait,” Zeke said. “Parenting is tough, that’s what they say. I’ll tell you here in a little while.”

Zeke’s wife Jane knows that becoming parents will change their lives but she still hopes to watch her husband compete as much as possible.

“Zeke just sold his van and bought a truck and a camper with more room,” Jane said. “He said he bought that so the baby could go to more rodeos, so hopefully we’ll still get to go a little bit.”

If becoming parents wasn’t exciting enough, this week, Zeke is focused on winning a history-making 4th straight saddle bronc title at the Calgary Stampede Rodeo — no cowboy has ever won more than three titles in a row in any discipline.

“It’s what I expected to happen,” Zeke said. “Maybe not quite this fast or this much success in a short period of time but I just hope it keeps rolling on and just have fun.”

Jane has cheered on her husband as he won titles the past three Stampede Rodeos. During the past few years, she thought maybe it was someone else’s turn to win.

“Yeah, it’s probably someone else’s turn and then he won it again so it’s been mind-blowing every time.” Jane said. “But he’s been super humble and he’s doing his best so I can’t take that away from him. He’s doing great.”

Zeke finished second in pool A this week in the saddle bronc competition and once again is off to the championship on Sunday, where he could win his fourth-straight Stampede title on the eve of becoming a dad for the first time.

