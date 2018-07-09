Bradford man facing impaired driving charges after single-vehicle collision in Innisfil

A 29-year-old Bradford man is facing impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle collision in Innisfil.

According to the South Simcoe police, an officer was responding to an unrelated call in the Maple Road and Spooners Road area when he heard the loud revving of a vehicle.

Police say the officer saw a vehicle driving southbound on Maple Road at speeds in excess of 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle around a curve and skidded into a northbound ditch.

The officer went to the aid of the driver and his passenger, who were both found to be uninjured.

According to police, when the officer approached the driver of the crashed vehicle, the officer noticed possible signs of impairment and placed the man under arrest for impaired driving.

Police transported the man to the North Division, where tests revealed a blood-alcohol level of over three times the legal limit.

As a result, police charged the 29-year-old man with impaired care and control and over 80 milligrams.

Police suspended the man’s license for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say the man was released with a future court date.