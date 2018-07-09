Serious crash closes Highway 1 at Deacon’s Corner Monday morning
Westbound lanes of Highway 1 at Highway 207 were shut down around 2 a.m. Monday morning after a crash.
Manitoba RCMP said a pickup truck with four people inside collided with the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road.
There were no fatalities reported but there were serious injuries.
Westbound traffic was able to go through the area around 4 a.m.
