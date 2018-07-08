Upgrades complete on historic SS Sicamous sternwheeler in Penticton

It is full steam ahead for the historic SS Sicamous.

“It’s probably the only vessel in Canada that’s left of its kind,” said SS Sicamous society director Adolf Steffen.

The coal-powered sternwheeler launched in 1914 and was used to transport passengers and cargo up and down the Okanagan Valley.

READ MORE: Popular Penticton beach closed heading into May long weekend

“It’s one of the only connections that people from the south had with the north Okanagan,” Steffen said.

The ship was decommissioned in 1936 before it was firmly anchored on the south end of Okanagan Lake.

WATCH BELOW: Historic Okanagan tugboat gets power from above

The ship turned museum sat idle for decades, until last year.

“She rose up two feet, 24 inches,” he said.

The SS Sicamous was afloat for the first time in nearly 30 years due to floodwaters.

It put pressure on utility connections and the popular tourist attraction was temporarily closed to visitors.

“We’re not open at the moment just because of the rising levels,” said assistant manager Jessie Dunlop last May.

WATCH ABOVE: SS Sicamous afloat for first time in nearly 30 years

“As soon as she started floating, because we have north and west winds here, she started going sideways and that was the big problem,” Steffen said.

It was all hands on deck to get the ship reopened.

One year and $60,000 later, upgrades are complete.

READ MORE: ‘Mayhem’: Windstorm batters south Okanagan

There’s even a new starboard side wharf and welcome area.

Sand was pumped under the ship to raise it 18 inches so the historic vessel can withstand Mother Nature.

“The way she is sitting right now, she will never float again,” Steffen said.