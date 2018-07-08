Winnipeg police make arrests in March gang attack

Winnipeg police have two men behind bars after investigating a bizarre attack from early March.

Late on March 6, officers were called to the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue, where they found a man in his 20’s who told police he’d been assaulted.

Police discovered the victim had been walking in the North End around 10 p.m. that night when he was confronted by two unknown men in a car.

The suspects were armed with a baseball bat and a machete, and got out of the car yelling the name of a local gang.

They attacked the victim, pulled him into the car and drove away.

While the victim was in the car, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and carved letters into the victim’s cheek.

Eventually the victim was able to break out of the car and made a run for it.

Police arrested the first man, 24-year-old Jordan Paul Brown, on May 2.

They located the second suspect, 19-year-old Craig Tapotat, late Saturday night.

Both men face numerous charges for assault, possessing weapons and kidnapping.